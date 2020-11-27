Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan dating fitness coach Nupur Shikhare?





The social media posts of Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan speak a lot about her strong feeling for he fitness coach Nupur Shikhare. After breaking up with Mishaal Kriplani in late 2019, Ira Khan is said to have found love in Nupur, who also happens to Aamir’s fitness coach.

It is learnt that Nupur and Iran came closer during lockdown and they also holidayed at Aamir's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. Nupur Shikhare’s Diwali posts showed that the couple celebrated the festival of lights together.

Ira Khan has introduced her new found love to her mother Reena Dutt as well. Ira also shared many work-outs videos with Nupur and they fondness for one another depicts.

Ira Khan also wants to follow her father’s footsteps and try her luck in Bollywood. Aamir once said, "I'm not quite sure what she has in mind but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and filmmaking. So maybe that's where she would want to go, I don't know."

Ira lately made a stunning revelation that she was sexually abused at the age of 14 and she informed the same to her parents.