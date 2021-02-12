Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan confirms dating Nupur Shikhare





Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has made her relationship official with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare on her Instagram account. Ira shared few images with Nupur and admitted that they are in a relationship on the occasion of Promise Day on Thursday. For the first time, the star’s daughter has addressed Nupur as her beau.

Its an honour to make promises with and to you?," she captioned a cute click with Nupur Shikhare.

In the second photos, Ira khan addressed Nupur as "My Valentine" and "Dream Boy".

Ira Khan also attended cousin Zayn Marie with her beau.

After breaking up with Mishaal Kriplani in late 2019, Ira Khan stared dating Nupur, who also happens to Aamir’s fitness coach.

It is learnt that Nupur and Iran came closer during lockdown and they also holidayed at Aamir's farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. Nupur Shikhare’s Diwali posts showed that the couple celebrated the festival of lights together.

Ira Khan has introduced her new found love to her mother Reena Dutt as well. Ira also shared many work-outs videos with Nupur and they fondness for one another depicts.

Ira Khan also wants to follow her father’s footsteps and try her luck in Bollywood. Aamir once said, "I'm not quite sure what she has in mind but I suspect that she likes the world of cinema and filmmaking. So maybe that's where she would want to go, I don't know."











