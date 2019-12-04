Aamir Khan wishes wrestler Babita Phogat on her wedding





As Babita Phogat tied the knot with wrestler Vivek Suhag on?Sunday, perfectionist Aamir Khan wished her a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together. Aamir took to Twitter to congratulate Babita on the occasion. “Dear @BabitaPhogat , wishing you and @SuhagVivek a happy, healthy and fulfilling marriage together. Love.,” he tweeted late Tuesday.

Babita took eight pheras instead of seven and the extra one phera around the fire with fellow wrestler Vivek to support the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

Meanwhile, her pregnant sister Geeta Phogat also congratulated her younger sister on her marriage life. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “My lovely sister @babitaphogatofficial. Congratulations on your marriage. I hope that all of your dreams come true as you begin this new journey. Many many congratulations to both of you.”

Aamir Khan’s award winning film ‘Dangal’ helmed by NItesh Tiwari is inspired from the Phogat sisters.