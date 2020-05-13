Aamir Khan, wife Kiran Rao attend assistant Amos Paul’s funeral





Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao attended Amos Paul’s funeral. Pictures of the couple attending the funeral are doing the round on net. They were wearing mask. He died of massive heart attack at Holy Family hospital. Amos Paul was 60.

Before Aamir, Amos assisted Rani Mukerji. The ‘PK’ actor's good friend and co-star Karim Hajee spoke to PTI, "Amos worked with a superstar but was endearing and simple. He was like this to not just Aamir but everyone. He put everyone at ease and was a wonderful person. He had a wonderful heart, was so bright and a hard worker." Further adding, "He had no major illness, his death is shocking. He died with his boots on. Both Aamir and Kiran are devastated. Aamir had sent us a message and said it is an irreplaceable loss. We were so numb, we will miss him."

Amos is survived by his wife and two children.

