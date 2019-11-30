Aamir Khan visits Golden Temple in Amritsar





Perfectionist Aamir Khan paid a visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar and seeks the blessing of Almighty. He is currently in Punjab for the shooting of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Pictures and videos of Aamir Khan from the visit are doing all the round on net.

As per tradition, Aamir Khan has tied a scarf on his head. He sports a blue tee teamed with brown pant. In one of the videos, he is seen enjoying the Prasad as he is having a chat with the chief members of the Golden Temple. He is escorted by his bodyguards to the temple. People went berserk to spot their favourite star among them.

Aamir Khan is seen in the avatar of his upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, he flaunts his long beard and wore a pair of specs.

Aamir Khan has unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The poster is very heartwarming as a soulful first stance of the song ‘Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum...’ from the movie is being played.

The 54-year-old actor captioned the poster. “Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hai kahaani mein hum...”

The music for the film will be composed by Pritam and the lyrics will be penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forest Gump. The film will be distributed by Paramount’s parent company, Viacom. Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis. Writer Eric Roth, who won the Academy Award for his script for Forrest Gump, has been credited for the Hindi remake of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ as well. Atul Kulkarni has done the adaptation.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Aamir had shared a few details about the character, and how it is different from Hanks’ Forrest Gump. “Atul Kulkarni has done the adaptation and he has made him a Sardaar (sikh guy), that’s why I’m growing my beard. So far, I’m happy with the script; we start shooting on November 1. Hopefully we’d be able to execute it well,” he’d said. “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathize with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”

Aamir Khan added that he has been trying to get the rights of Forrest Gump adaptation for the last 8 years. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be shot in North India. "We are still on a recce for it, but it will be in India, Punjab, all the North side," Aamir revealed.

The perfectionist has to lose 20 kilos to portray the character and in on strict diet chart. He is currently on dal, sabji and roti and his dietician has briefed him about the diet chart.

Directed by Advait Chandan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will go on floor in November and is slated for release on Christmas, 2020.