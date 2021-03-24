Aamir Khan tests positive for Covid-19





Perfectionist Aamir Khan has been tested positive for novel coronavirus. He is in home quarantine.

Aamir Khan’s spokesperson confirmed the news, “Mr. Aamir Khan has tested positive for Covid 19. He is at home in self quarantine, following all the protocols and he’s doing fine. All those who came in contact with him in the recent past should get themselves tested as a precautionary measure. Thank you for all your wishes and concern.”

Last week, the actor bade good-bye to social media. His last post reads, “Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday...my heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway, I have decided to stop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before”.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is currently busy with ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, an official remake of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump.

Earlier this month, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had tested positive for the virus.