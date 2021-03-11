Aamir Khan steps out for luncheon with daughter Ira, son Junaid





Perfectionist Aamir Khan enjoyed luncheon on Wednesday afternoon with daughter Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. The trio posed for the photographs.

Aamir sports a blue shirt, blue pants and flip flops while Ira donned a yellow T-shirt which showed two bees written 'Boo-Bees'. Junaid was seen in a plain blue shirt and pants. All of them wears masks but took off the masks for the pictures.

The actor's fans enthralled to see and shared comments. "Wow....thanks .....rarely get to see him," wrote one. "Mene to 1st dekha , otherwise I never ever seen him," wrote another.

