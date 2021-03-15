Aamir Khan quits social media, shares last post





Perfectionist Aamir Khan opted out of social media. In his last social media post, the superstar thanked his fans for the love they showered on his birthday. On Sunday, he took to Twitter and Instagram to announce that he is quitting social media.

However, in his post, he also informed this fans that they could follow him on the official handle of his production house, Aamir Khan Productions, to get updates about him and his films.

Aamir wrote in his note, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active anyway I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before."

He added, "In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here's the official handle! @akppl_official." He signed it off in his usual style saying, "Lots of love, always a."

Aamir Khan has a huge fan following on social media. His Instagram has 3.6 million followers, while his Twitter page has more 26.7 million followers and his Facebook page has 18 million likes.

Fans sems not too happy with his decision to quit social media. A fan named Debi wrote, “Opened twitter account mainly to follow you. It’s true you were not active much but those notifications of your tweets popping up on my phone always used to make me happy. Will miss that little moments of joy”.

Another one Sam shared, ‘Tussi jaa rahe ho, tussi naa jao’ GIF on Aamir’s post. A fan page Cinema Fanatic reasoned out the actor’s decision by posting, “Introvert type ka banda hai ye Limelight pasand nahi isko Sahi hai good decision.”

Not only Aamir Khan, in the past actors Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and filmmaker Shashank Khaitan also quit Twitter to stay away from negativity and toxicity. Others like Zaheer Iqbal, Neha Bhasin and Aayush Sharma have also bade goodbye to the micro blogging site.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump co-staring Kareena Kapoor Khan