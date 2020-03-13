Aamir Khan poses with Gippy Grewal’s son on ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’





Perfectionist Aamir Khan posed with Gippy Grewal’s son Gurbaaz Singh Grewal on the set of ‘Laal Singh Chadha’. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed the '3 Idiots' actor is dressed in a blue and beige coloured striped collared T-shirt, posing with Gurbaaz amidst the background of mustard fields of Amritsar. Gurbaaz is is seen a cute blue and yellow onesie.

“#LalSinghChadda #GurbaazSinghGrewal #aamirkhan Bhaji #respect,” Gippy captioned the post.

Several comments were shared on the comment section. “Awwwww I want to meet Gurbaaz Singh Grewal too,” wrote actor Zareen Khan in the comments section. Aamir’s fans, too, showered love on the pics. “Wat a simplicity of this man,” wrote a fan. “Waah so cute paji,” read another comment.

'Laal Singh Chaddha' is a Hindi adaptation of 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh in the pivotal role.