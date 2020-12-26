Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao jet off to ring in 15th wedding anniversary





Bollywood cherished couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were spotted at the Mumbai International airport with their kids. The couple headed out of Mumbai with kids Azad, Ira Khan and nephew Imran Khan and his daughter Imara.

Aamir and Kiran will celebrate 15th wedding anniversary on 28th December and ahead of the special day, the family whisked off to an undisclosed destination. The couple was casually dressed. They donned masks.

Ira Khan is clicked pulling her trolley with loaded luggage. Imran Khan pushed his trolley while his daughter seated on it.

On the work front, Aaamir Khan will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump slated for Christmas 2021 release.











