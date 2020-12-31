Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao celebrate 15th wedding anniversary at Gir National Park





Bollywood’s lovable couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated 15th wedding anniversary at Gir National Park. The couple with their family headed to Gujarat to ring in anniversary and New Year. Picture of Aamir and Kiran cutting cake is doing the round on net. Their son Azad was standing by their side.

The couple cut three-tier cake and clicked with their fans. They were tightly packed in winter garments. Not only this, the perfectionist also sang ‘Tum Bin Jaun Kahan’ song for his lovely wife.

The family also enjoyed Lion Safari. Aamir and Kira was accompanied by their son Azad, the actor’s daughter Ira, Aamir’s nephew and actor Imran Khan and his daughter Imara.

On the work front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chadha’ alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.