Aamir Khan holds Kiran Rao's hand in a video appearance post divorce





Estranged couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao made first video appearance post announcing their divorce news.

While speaking to a fan of Paani foundation, a non-profit organisation founded by Aamir, Kiran and the team behind the Satyamev Jayate show.

“Toh aap logon ko dukh bhi hua hoga, achcha nahi laga hoga, shock laga hoga. Hum bas itna aapko kehna chahte hai ki hum log dono bohot khush hai aur hum ek hi parivaar hai (You all must be saddened and shocked by the news. We just want to tell you that we are very happy and we are a part of one family),” he said.

“Humare rishte mein change aaya hai. Lekin hum log ek doosre ke saath hi hai, toh aap log aisa kabhi mat sochiyega (Our relationship has changed. But we are still with each other, so please don’t think otherwise),” the ‘Lagaan’ actor added.

Aamir said that he and Kiran will always work together for Paani Foundation as for them it is their baby. “Aur Paani Foundation humare liye Azad ki tarah hai, jo humara bachcha hai, Azad, waise hi Paani Foundation. Toh humlog humesha family hi rahenge. Humare liye aap log dua kariye, prarthna kariye ki hum khush ho. Bas yehi kehna tha hum logon ko (Paani Foundation is like our son, Azad, for us. We will always be family. Please pray for our happiness. This is all we wanted to say),” he said.

Yesterday, Aamir and Kiran announced about ending their 15-year of blissful marriage. Their joint statement reads, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.”

It further read, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about.”

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey,” the statement signed by both Aamir and Kiran read.