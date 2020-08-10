Aamir Khan flies off to Turkey for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ shoot





After Akshay Kumar, perfectionist Aamir Khan flies off to Turkey for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ shoot. Pictures of Aamir Khan with airport staff is doing the round on net. The staff is seen with mask but the ‘Dangal’ actor is seen without mask.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is the official adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forest Gump. The film will be distributed by Paramount’s parent company, Viacom. Forrest Gump, directed by Robert Zemeckis. Writer Eric Roth, who won the Academy Award for his script for Forrest Gump, has been credited for the Hindi remake of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ as well. Atul Kulkarni has done the adaptation.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Aamir had shared a few details about the character, and how it is different from Hanks’ Forrest Gump. “Atul Kulkarni has done the adaptation and he has made him a Sardaar (sikh guy), that’s why I’m growing my beard. So far, I’m happy with the script; we start shooting on November 1. Hopefully we’d be able to execute it well,” he’d said. “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathize with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straightaway.”

Aamir Khan added that he has been trying to get the rights of Forrest Gump adaptation for the last 8 years. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be shot in North India. "We are still on a recce for it, but it will be in India, Punjab, all the North side," Aamir revealed.

The perfectionist has to lose 20 kilos to portray the character and in on strict diet chart. He is currently on dal, sabji and roti and his dietician has briefed him about the diet chart.

Directed by Advait Chandan, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ features Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead. The film was supposed to release in 2020 Christmas but due to coronavirus pandemic, it pushed back.