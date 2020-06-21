Aamir Khan flaunts his grey hairstyle as he poses with daughter Ira





On Father’s Day, perfectionist Aamir Khan posed with his daughter Ira and the ‘Dangal’ actor shows off his new grey side. Aamir Khan goes complete grey, grey hair, grey eyebrows. The perfectionist sported wrinkles on his face which are clear signs of ageing.

Aamir Khan did not try to hide his ageing and proudly posed with Ira. He looks handsome in a navy T-shirt, square glasses, watch, and new fully grey hairstyle. He was sitting in a garden on a chair with Ira holding her father from behind. The picture is too cute to handle and it showed of the father-daughter bonding.

Aamir’s fans are highly impressed with his new look. “Wow , this is such an amazing photo, Aamir is looking so nice , as always,” read a comment. “Now he looks father in grey hair,” read another. Other celebrities also left comments on the picture. “Such a lovely picture,” wrote Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sanya Malhotra also left few in-love emojis.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' with Kareena Kapoor. It is the remake of Tom Hanks’ Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.