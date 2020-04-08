Aamir Khan donates to PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund





To fight novel coronavirus, perfectionist Aamir Khan donated to PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund and extended support to the daily wage workers of his upcoming film, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the details about Khan's donations on his social media. "Aamir Khan donates to... #PMCares #Maharashtra Chief Minister Relief Fund, Extended support to the daily wage workers of his forthcoming film #LaalSinghChaddha," he wrote.

To restrict the spread of novel coronavirus, PM Modi has had announced a 21-day lockdown which will end on April 14th. More than 5000 people in India have been tested positive for Covid-19 till date and 150 reportedly died.