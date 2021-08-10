Aamir Khan assured of dialysis centre but stopped taking calls later: Anupam Shyam’s brother





Television actor Anupam Shyam passed away recently due to kidney ailment and the late actor’s brother Anurag Shyam has claimed that Aamir Khan assured dialysis centre in Pratapgarh but later stopped taking calls.

Anurag further added that Anupam was also upset with the news that his show would soon be pulled off air.

Anurag told Aajtak, "Our family has been facing a lot. My mother died last month. Anupam was shocked that he could not go to Pratapgarh (where their mom stayed). Without a dialysis centre in the town, going there would have been a major health risk for Anupam. We urged for a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh and Anupam even went to Aamir Khan for the same."

He added, "Aamir Khan gave us the assurance but stopped picking our calls after a few months." Anurag also told the news channel that the actor was worried after hearing rumours that his show will be pulled off air.

In 2020, when Anupam Thakur was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit for dialysis, he received financial help from Cine And TV Artists Associated (CINTAA). Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also gave Rs 20 lakh assistance for the treatment of the actor. Bollywood actor Sonu Sood also came forward for help.