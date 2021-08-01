Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao meet JK Lt Governor





Perfectionist Aamir Khan and his former wife Kiran Rao met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed making the Union Territory a popular filming destination. The Lt Governor took to his Twitter handle to share the news of the meeting.

“Met renowned film actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao today. We discussed new film policy of J&K, which will be released shortly. The discussion also focused on reviving J&K glory in Bollywood and making it a favourite film shooting destination,” Sinha tweeted.

On last Thursday, the actor also visited the Amar Singh college on Thursday, most likely for a recce for shooting for his upcoming film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

After wrapping up the Ladakh schedule, the team now moved to Srinagar to for the next shooting schdeule. “People here are so good at heart. We had a great experience working here. Kargil’s infrastructure is quite advanced, and we had no issue accommodating our huge crew here. It used to take me one hour to reach the shoot location. I, along with Chay (Naga Chaitanya Akkinemi) enjoyed the scenery during our drive,” Aamir told the reporter at Ladakh.

Aamir and Kiran also met the Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad and had tea. Their son Azad also accompanied them.

‘Laal Singh Chadha’ also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan in the female lead.