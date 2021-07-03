Aamir and Kiran are together in Kargil, Aamir’s close friend Amin Hajee





Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s decision to end their 15 years of blissful marriage came as a big shock for fans, friends, family and close ones. The news also broke the heart of Aamir’s close friend Amin Hajee but the latter knew about the development much before.

Talking about the couple’s decision to end their marriage, Hajee says, “My family has known about this for a while but it’s just Aamir and Kiran and has decided to announce it today. I am still coming to terms with this great loss. As we speak they are together with Azad (Rao Khan) in Kargil. In fact, Kiran sent me a photograph of the three of them today morning. I showed it to my family and told them that they are still together but it is just that their marital status has changed.”

Hajee turned emotional during the conversation. He further said, “Aamir was the best man at my wedding and I was the best man at his wedding to Kiran so it is a personal loss for us. We sat together and discussed it, but as I said, these guys don’t make a decision unless they have gone through it thoroughly. I didn’t tell them that you can’t do this but I wish I could. But I respect both of them and their decision. I know that it was heartbreaking even for them. I am really heartbroken and I told my wife Charlotte. It’s a big defeat for me. Sometimes two good people may not be meant to be together.”

He wishes Aamir and Kiran all the best in life. “Aamir and Kiran are mature people. They are a great team and they made many great successes together, both on the personal front with Azad Rao Khan and professionally with several ventures. We have to respect them, love them and accept this decision without raising any questions. I pray for their happiness and for them to be with each other forever,” he says.

On Saturday morning, the couple issued a joint statement about their divorce and said that they would remain friends and co-parent their child, Azad Rao Khan.