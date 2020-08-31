Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Shaikh's daughter Ayra Ali turns one, Aamir shares pic





Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh’s adorable daughter Ayra Ali turns one today and the proud father introduces his little princess to the world. The picture is very touching as it shows Aamir holding Ayra in his arms.

Sharing the adorable picture with his daughter Ayra on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Didn’t know how angels look like until I saw her exactly a year back..My Lil girl from heaven, had come down to earth..didn’t believe in love at 1st sight, until I saw her de first time..So much has happened this 1 year, my Chota sa jaan kept me strong n going..My love, My jaan completes 1 year.. Ayra Ali #ayraali #love #life #30thaugust (sic)."

The couple’s industry friends congratulated them.

Mouni Roy wrote, "Omgggggggg .... congratulations.... all my love and blessings to the lil one... touchwood (sic)."

Actor Ravi Dubey commented, "Blessings and more blessings to this little angel ...mubarak amir (sic)."

Actors Jay Bhanushali, Anta Hassanandani, Karishma Tanna, Krystle Dsouza, Aashka Goradia and Nivedita Basu also congratulated the actor.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Aamna wrote, 'Happy Birthday my little Arya,' while Arjun commented, 'God Bless her.'

After long years of courtship, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh got married in 2012.