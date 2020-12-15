Aakanksha Singh to play Ajay Devgn’s wife in ‘Mayday’





Ajay Devgn starrer ‘Mayday’ will see ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ actress Aakansha Singh playing the role of the actor’s wife. Aakansha will join the cast of ‘Mayday’ soon.

Aakanksha Singh shared her excitement, she said, “It’s like a dream come true to be a part of such a big and much-awaited film. I am so excited to share the screen with Ajay sir and Amitabh sir and icing on the cake is Ajay sir is directing the film. It’s actually happening! It’s an important role and I am lucky that the first muhurat shot of the film had me in it.”

The film went on floor today and Ajay Devgn took to social media to share this special announcement. The actor shared, “Happy to officially begin MayDay in a start-to-finish shooting schedule. Seek blessings from the Almighty and my parents. Nothing is complete without the support of all my fans, family and well-wishers. Releases on 29th April 2022.”

Apart from Ajay and Aakansha, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar. ‘Mayday’ is being bankrolled by Ajay Devgn Ffilms and also directed by Ajay Devgn. The movie is set for 29th April 2022 release.