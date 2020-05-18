‘Aadat Se Majboor’ actor Manmeet Grewal commits suicide





Television actor Manmeet Grewal committed suicide on Friday (May 15). He took this drastic step due to financial crisis. His sudden and untimelty demise has left the TV fraternity in a state of shock.

Many TV personalities expressed their condolence and shared a heartfelt post.

‘Naagin 4’ actress Nia Sharma penned a note and wrote, "I know many of my friends (Actors) that haven’t been paid since last year or more with rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone’s losing patience somewhere. I know, Producers have bigger risks and problems to deal with .. no clarity on the industry resuming Work any soon ,but still keeping up with the salaries of their huge staff , I totally respect that! In fact, I would thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us through the years, I could make a better life here. On that note, I’d just like to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow actors/ friends, other daily wagers that their dues be paid asap especially at a time when they need it the most so that we’re not waking up to more such Suicide Stories a few days or a month later!! I wish to be financially so strong one day that I myself could help people around. I rest my note."

‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actor Karan Patel feels killing oneself is a "cowardly act". He said that suicide is not the solution. After the person is gone, it is his/her family that is left behind in pain and sorrow. Speaking about it, he wrote, "More than sympathy, I harbour anger for these kinds of people. I know most of you wanna shout out at me saying that only someone going through hell can know what helplessness feels like, okay agreed, but I strongly believe that no bloody problem in life is greater than life itself and nothing can compel you to give up this life which by the way is not what you have earned but its gifted to you by someone you called mother or maa all your life. So, you have no right to destroy something that does not belong to you. Remember you are not the only one to face tough times, there are million others who are probably in a worse situation than yours. I also think you cannot paint with white on a white canvas, you will need a black. Similarly, it is healthy to feel depressed or sad at times because only then will we identify and value happiness. I, for one can say this out of personal experience, that the more you talk and share your sorrows the lighter their burden becomes and with joy it's the vice versa, the more joy you spread the more it adds up in your life." (Instagram)

"So now that I’m done saying what I had to, one last parting advice from me, 'If you think your life has brought down on your knees, reach out and share because for all you know, the situation you thought u can never get out of, someone else could just sleepwalk you through it. There is nothing shameful in confessing that you are hurting, infact it takes a lot of guts to expose your weakness and that is what friends and family are for. Share with them, Care for them and at times when you feel vulnerable, just Stare at them. And even now if you still wanna go ahead with the destruction, I’d suggest you do that with something that belongs to you because by all means, this life of yours belongs to your parents, your wife, your siblings, your kids, your family and your friends who are always there for you, its your bad if you didn’t reach out to them.' (Instagram)

Amit Behl tweeted, “Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) has requested producers to clear their actors’ dues. Amit Behl, Senior Joint Secretary and Chairperson of Outreach Committee, CINTAA, shared, “We urge television producers to clear the dues of their cast. Actors need money to survive, so producers should not insist on the 90-day payment system in the face of such a crisis. If people are paid their dues, we can avert such tragedies.”