Aadar Jain set to marry girlfriend Tara Sutaria





Few days back, a video of Neetu Kapoor rehearsing a dance track with a choreographer has gone viral and as soon as the video was shared, report of Ranbir Kapoor and Ali Bhatt’s impending wedding started to do round the net. But it is learnt that Neetu is not practicing for her son’s wedding but she is rehearsing for Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria’s wedding.

Aadar and Tara are going strong for quite sometime. Both are head over heels in love with each other and they are ready to walk down the aisle. Tara and Aadar’s relationship are accepted by the Jain family and the actress is seen in all the family functions of the Kapoors.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Aadar's mother Rima Jain has hinted that the family has accepted Tara.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "We love anybody our son loves." When asked about their wedding plans, Rima told the daily, "No, nothing like that. They're young. We'll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work."

“It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends,” ‘The Student of the year 2’ actress opened up on her relationship with Aadar Jain.

The sooner the better! Says a source from the family, “Aadar is all set to marry his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. They are committed for keeps and would like to tie the knot at the earliest."

The source from the Kapoor clan further adds,“For whatever reason, I don’t think Ranbir is ready yet to get married(to Alia). His cousin Aadar is very much the family man. He wants to marry Tara at the earliest. His elder brother Armaan got married to his girlfriend last year. There is no hurdle to Aadar getting married in spite of the fact that his career has still not taken off and Tara Sutaria’s career has just taken off.”