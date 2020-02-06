Aadar Jain, girlfriend Tara Sutaria groove at Armaan's reception





At brother Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception on Tuesday night, Aadar Jain burns up the dance floor with girlfriend and actress Tara Sutaria.

The couple grooved for the newly-weds at the reception to the track ‘Gallan Kardi’ from Saif Ali Khan's latest film ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’. The video of the dance performnce of the loveirds airal.

Before her dance performance, Tara Sutaria enthralled the audience with her singing skills. Tara could be seen singing Elvis Presley's all-time favourite track ‘Can't Help Falling In Love’ with Aadar standing beside her on stage. For the unknown, Tara Sutaria is a trained opera singer and has performed in several Disney shows.

Their dating rumour sparked off when the ‘Student of the year 2’ actress and Aadar together attended megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s last year Diwali bash. They posed for the paparazzi together and looked as if they are dating strongly.

When Tara was asked if she is dating Reema Jain’s son, Tara earlier told Mumbai Mirror, “Well, we really enjoy each other’s company.”

Tara also confirmed that she will continue to be spotted with him despite the rumours as they bonded vey well. “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants. We met for the first time last Diwali and have a lot of mutual friends,” she said.

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain also rang in New Year together in London.