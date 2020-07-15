â€˜A Suitable Boyâ€™ Trailer: Ishaan Khatter goes steamy with courtesan Tabu
The trailer of the â€˜A SuiTabule Boyâ€™ was released and it showed is being highly watched. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Ram Kapoor in the pivotal role.The BBC One show, directed by Mira Nair is an adaptation from Vikram Seth's well-known novel of the same name. Ishaan plays the tole of Maan Kapoor, the unruly son of politician Mahesh Kapoor (played by Ram Kapoor). Maan falls for the beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai (essayed by Tabu).
"A first sneak peek into the world of #ASuitableBoy @bbc: Love will push you beyond your boundaries. Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July on BBC One and @BBCiPlayer," Ishaan captioned the video.
Expressing his excitement about the project, Ishaan said: "A Suitable Boy has been an enriching experience and I'm ever so excited for people to see it. Maan is one of the most interesting characters I've read and portraying him on screen has been a delight."
The web-series was written by Andrew Davies and shot across variety of locations in India, including Lucknow and Maheshwar. It is slated to release on July 26 on BBC One. This is Tabu's second project with Mira Nair. She has earlier worked with her in â€˜The Namesakeâ€™ starring late Irrfan Khan.