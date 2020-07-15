â€˜A Suitable Boyâ€™ Trailer: Ishaan Khatter goes steamy with courtesan Tabu

The trailer of the â€˜A SuiTabule Boyâ€™ was released and it showed is being highly watched. The film stars Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Ram Kapoor in the pivotal role.

The web-series was written by Andrew Davies and shot across variety of locations in India, including Lucknow and Maheshwar. It is slated to release on July 26 on BBC One. This is Tabu's second project with Mira Nair. She has earlier worked with her in â€˜The Namesakeâ€™ starring late Irrfan Khan.