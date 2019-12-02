‘A Suitable Boy’ poster: Unruly Ishaan Khatter falls for courtesan Tabu





The first look of Mira Nair’s ‘A SuiTabule Boy’ starring Ishhan Khattar and Tabu was released and it showed Ishaan and Tabu on a porch swing. The ‘Dhadak’ actor dons a moustache for the film.

In the film, Ishaan plays Maan Kapoor, a college student and a disobedient son of politician Mahesh Kapoor(Ram Kapoor), who falls for a beautiful courtesan Saaeda Bai, played by Tabu.

Ishaan and Tabu seems perfectly fit into their roles. Ishaan is wearing dhoti and a shirt, while Tabu wore a yellow dress with jasmine flowers in her hair. The room is decolaretd with flowers and there is a cage which has a parrot.

‘A Suitable Boy’ is a celluloid adaptation of Vikram Seth’s acclaimed bestselling novel of the same name. Apart from Ishaan, Tabu and Ram, it also features debutante Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Shahana Goswami, Namit Das, Gagan Dev Riar, Danesh Razvi, Mikhail Sen, Vivek Gomber and Mahira Kakkar.

Earlier, Vikram Seth told that previously he was worried about the first screen adaptation of his book, but now he is confident that the team will able to do justice with it.

“It was with some anxiety that I agreed to my book being put on the screen, but I’m glad I did. With Andrew adapting and Mira directing, I feel that my story is in safe yet inspiring hands. We all passionately believed that the series should be filmed in India with an Indian cast, and we have got great locations and wonderful actors. I am confident they will bring my characters brilliantly to life - and I hope they have a really good time doing so.”

The TV series kick started in September 2019 in Lucknow. The series is scheduled to hit screens on in June 2020.