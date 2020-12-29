A R Rahman’s mother Kareema Begum passes away





Music maestro A R Rahman’s mother Kareema Begum breathed her last in Chennai. The Oscar winner shared the sad news on Twitter by sharing a photograph of his Ammi.

Director Mohan Raja, producer Dr Dhananjayan, singer Harshdeep Kaur among others took to social media to offer their condolences to Rahman.

Mohan Raja posted on Twitter, “Our deepest condolences sir. May her soul Rest In Peace.” Meanwhile, Harshdeep Kaur tweeted, “Dear Sir.. deeply saddened by your loss.. may god give you strength. Remembering Amma’s wonderful and gentle soul. She will forever remain in our hearts.”

Lyricist Vivek shared on Twitter, “Heart broken. Used to hear inspiring stories about how she was like an iron pillar and instrumental in the making of the genius musician. May God give you the strength to overcome this unbelievable loss @arrahman sir @arrameen and family.”

AR Rahman was raised by his mother after his father and music composer RO Sekhar died when he was only nine years old. In many interviews, the Mozart of Madras had expressed that it was his mother who first recognised and nurtured his musical gifts.

A Twitter user shared Kareema Begum's picture with Rahman and paid his last respects. "Rest In Peace Kareema Begum. Thank you forever for giving A.R.Rahman to this world & to Music #ARRahman #KareemaBegum #RIPKareemaBegum (sic)."

May her soul rest in peace!