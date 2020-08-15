74th Independence Day: Akshay, Priyanka, Amitabh, Kangana wish fellow Indians





India celebrates its 74th Independence Day today and on this special occasion out Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handle to wish the fellow Indians. From Amitabh Bachchan to Rakul Singh, many sends warm wishes.

Here’s what they tweeted: -

Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “T 3627 - the true warriors in the fight against CoviD .. salute .. and on this auspicious day of our Independence wishes for peace prosperity ..” Akshay Kumar posted a video and asked people to help needy people in these tough times. He wrote, “#Together4India We all know these people, we all have these people in our lives. On this #IndependenceDay, lets come together for them, lets come #Together4India. ????????????????????????????... ??????????????????, share the way YOU care. Jai Hind”

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, posted a video of women leaders from the British rule. She wrote, “History is made when women take strides towards change. #Happy74thIndependenceDay #womeninhistory #changemakers”

Kangana Ranaut’s team posted a picture of actress planting a sapling while looking gorgeous in a pink saree. The caption read, (Let’s do something so that the soil of this country can also be proud of us, sending heartfelt Independence Day wishes. Jai Hind).

Rakul Singh# Thousands laid down their lives for us to be able to celebrate this day. Let’s not forget their sacrifice and truly value our freedom to make India a legacy to live for , a legacy to die for#happyindependenceday2020 #JaiHind

Virat Kohli and Malaika Arora wished their fans too.

Sharing a picture of Taimur holding national flag, Kareena wrote, "Freedom in our minds, faith in our words and pride in our souls... #HappyIndependenceDay."

"Happy 74th Independence Day! . (along with a red heart emoji)," wrote Vicky Kaushal on Instagram.

Madhuri Dixit Nene posted a picture of the national flag along with a note on Twitter. She noted, "Aao desh ka sammaan karen, shaheedon kee shahaadat yaad karen, aao svatantrata divas ka maan karen. Wish you all a very #HappyIndependenceDay (along with folded hands emoji)."

Kajol shared a video, "Sare Jahan se achcha Hindustan hamara, Kabhi mat bhoolna, " which coincides with another video that shows her holding the national flag. Along with the post, she wrote, "Repeat after me! #IndependenceDay."

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a brief message on Instagram and said, "Wishing you all a very happy Independence Day. 73 years ago we freed ourselves from centuries of slavery because everyone had one goal to get 'Freedom'. Today we have modern-day battles like COVID-19, negativity and above all a damaged planet. Let's pledge all to get freedom from these too... For our people and our country. Jai Hind."

Along with the message she noted, "Wishing you all a very Happy Independence Day! .On our 74th Independence Day, let's pledge to stand united and work towards a better future. Let's buy and support our local businesses, stand by our neighbours, and be there for anyone in need. We can fight every battle and conquer all our hurdles only as a unified force."

Farhan Akhtar shared with his fans a picture on Twitter as he celebrated 74th Independence day. He noted, "Happy Independence Day. (along with a smiling face with smiling eyes and a joined hands emoji)" Other celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza, Soha Ali Khan also took to their social media handles to mark the occasion.