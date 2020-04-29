53 is no age, Irrfan Khan’s dear friend Anupam Kher gets teary-eyed





Irrfan Khan’s sudden and untimely demise has shattered his dear friend and drama school senior Anupam Kher. "It will take us many, many years to register that he is not among us anymore," said Anupam Kher.

Sharing a heart-wrenching video, the ‘Saaransh’ actor gets teary eyed as he spoke about his dear friend in the past tense. Anupam Kher said, "I am completely shattered and deeply saddened to know about the passing away of a very dear friend and colleague at Drama School Jr, Irrfan Khan. It is not only the loss of the Hindi film industry but it is the loss of the country and the international entertainment world."

The veteran actor added: "He was an amazing actor that goes without saying and a wonderful human being. A straightforward person with a great sense of humour. It's so frightening and awful to talk about him in the past tense. I feel that it's too soon and 53 is no age! In fact, in today's time, we are already struggling with this pandemic and trying to hold back our depression, our sadness and for this news to come...It's very sad. It will take us many, many years to register that he is not among us anymore. Sometimes the words are so insufficient to express shock and grief. I will miss him, the world will miss him."

"Nothing can be more heartbreaking and tragic than the news of passing away of a dear friend, one of the finest actors and a wonderful human being, #IrrfanKhan. Saddest day! May his soul rest in peace”, he ended.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2018 and yesterday, he was admitted to Kokilaben hospital after his condition deteriorated.