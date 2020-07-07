5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes: Mira’s anniversary wish for Shahid Kapoor





Charming couple Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput completed five years of blissful wedding.

In the cutest way, Mira wished her sweetheart. She wrote, “5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There’s nobody I’d rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day. And I’m the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you.”

Sharing some secrets of their successful marriage, she went on to say, “You make me laugh like no one else. And more often than not I’m laughing at you. Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry”. To many more years of us.”

Talking about their relationship, the ‘Kabir Singh’ had said during his appearance on radio show No Filter Neha, “We can fight about everything and anything. We have very strong and different point of views. For the kind of person I am, I am very happy that I have somebody like that. Although on a daily basis it might be difficult to deal with but when I look at the bigger picture, I know she is really good for me. And I am guessing I am also good for her. We always tend to tell each other the part that we are not seeing ourselves.”

In 2015, on July 7th Shahid and Mira exchanged wedding vows according to Hindu traditional. The charming couple is blessed with two kids, Misha and Zain.