'5 months & going strong': Preggers Kareena chills in kaftan





Kareena Kapoor Khan is five months pregnant and she shared picture of her chilling in a garden checkered kaftan. The pregnancy glow of Bebo is quite evident.

In the stunning photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen dressed in a black and white Kaftan. She is seen relaxing beside poolside and soaked up the sun.

Kareena Kapoor Khan captioned the photo, "5 months and going strong PS : The #KaftanSeries continues."

On August 12, the couple announced that they are expecting an addition to the family.

Their statement read: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. ?? Saif and Kareena”

Saifeena already has a son, Taimur Ali Khan, who was born to the couple on December 20, 2016 and now a new addition will complete their family. Met on the sets of Tashan, the two actors tied the knot in 2012.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ opposite Aamir Khan, which is an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump.