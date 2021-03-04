4-month pregnant Neeti Mohan's relishes chocolate ice-cream





Noted singer Neeti Mohan is in her fourth months of pregnancy and the mommy-to-be started pregnancy cravings. Lately, Neeti shared pictures of her enjoying chocolate ice-cream. She shared four pictures in which she showed that in few seconds, she finished up the ice-cream.

A few days ago, Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya had posed happily together to share the pregnancy news, he wrote, "1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be. what better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!" The latter had written, “1+1= 3 Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary!!!!! Happy Anniversary my Love. You make everything worth it! @neetimohan18.”

Neeti also penned her feelings on her pregnancy journey. Neeti had written, “Can’t describe in words what a beautiful journey pregnancy is!!! It’s a miracle that there is life growing inside of you. A small heart beating and tiny little feet kicking from time to time. And now that the baby can hear from the womb I love singing all the more... This connection and creation is unique and so attuned to Mother Nature. Only when you experience you know what a privilege it is to prepare for motherhood. For now, I am filled with excitement and gratitude. My Love to all the Mammas and mommies to be out there.”

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Neeti had opened up on her delivery date and how they planned the pregnancy. "I am really enjoying now. I am feeling superb, and by God’s grace, everything is going smooth. Our parents are also super excited, so it is all good."

The mommy-to-be further shared, "We had never planned to do this specifically during lockdown mainly because nobody was really prepared for the lockdown. But once it happened and kept getting prolonged, I knew that once normalcy resumed, I would be travelling a lot. So, we thought that right now is the best time for resting and doing things normally. It just made sense. My husband and I were discussing and he pointed out that because I am out all the time, this is the time I could use to just rest it out and make the whole experience very relaxing instead of very hectic."























