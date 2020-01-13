32-year-old Andhra man claims to be Aishwarya Rai’s son





A video from 2018 is going viral in which a 32-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh named Sangeeth Kumar claimed to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s son. He asserted that he was born to the actress via IVF in London in 1988. Sangeeth thinks his family has hidden the fact from him over these years and now he wants to reunite with his mom.

However, he claimed that he was taken care by Aishwarya’s parents Brinda Rai and Krishnaraj Rai till he turned two and later they handed over him to his father Vadivelu Reddy, who brought him to Visakhapatnam. He also stated that his birth records were destroyed by his relatives but now he desired to move to Mumbai with Aishwarya.

In one of his interviews to the media, he said, “Aishwarya gave birth to me through IVF. It’s a matter of London in 1988. I was raised by my grandmother.”



Humorously, Aishwarya was 15-year-old in1988 when the man claimed to be born to her.