3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us: Anushka wishes Virat on 3rd anniversary





Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated three years of blissful marriage and the couple wished each other in the most adorable manner.

Sharing a loved-up image with the cricketer, Anushka wrote, “3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us ??Miss you ??” Kohli, who is currently in Australia along with the Indian cricket team, shared a monochrome photo of Anushka and captioned it, “3 years and onto a lifetime together.” The couple is expecting their first child.

Virat Kohli also wished his dearest wife by sharing an unseen picture from their wedding, he captioned the photo, 3 years and onto a lifetime together

Earlier, in a Vogue interview, Anushka said, “We wanted to have a home-style wedding. There were only 42 people there, with all our friends and family present. I wanted it to be about Virat and me marrying each other, and not this big celebrity wedding. The energy at our wedding was blessed.”

The couple is expecting their first child in January.