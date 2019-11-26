26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Amitabh, Bhumi, Arjun remember the bravehearts





Today is the 11th anniversary of Mumbai terror attack and Bollywood celebrities took to their social media account to express their tribute to the bravehearts, who gave their life to save the life of thousands of people.

Here’s what they tweeted:-

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Paying homage to all the bravehearts of #MumbaiTerrorAttacks. We salute their courage and valour. Jai Hind."

Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Remembering all our heroes, our martyrs for their valour, courage and sacrifice. We salute you. Jai Hind. #MumbaiTerrorAttacks." Actor Aftab Shivdasani wrote, "11 years since 26/11.. We must never forget to thank and appreciate our forces who tirelessly serve and protect our nation. God bless them and their families. And a moment to pray for all those innocent lives that were lost during that time. #NeverForget."

Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Thoughts and love forever for all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the horrific Mumbai terror attacks. Jai Hind #26November."

Amitabh Bachchan also saluted the sacrifice of the police officers and soldiers. Varun Dhawan, a proud ‘mumbaikar’, tweeted, “Will never forget 26/11. We have only grown stronger #mumbaikar #jaihind.”

Bhumi Pednekar, “10 years ago an incident shook the country. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones in the terrible tragedy. Will remain eternally grateful to the bravehearts of our police, armed & paramilitary forces who continue to keep our country safe#Remembering2611”.

Dia Mirza tweeted, In memory of all those who lost their lives on this day 10 years ago and all those brave hearts that saved so many lives#MumbaiTerrorAttacks

Boman Irani pays tribute to the martyrs, he tweeted, “ A terrifying and sad day for all of humanity. My heartfelt condolences to all the innocent victims and their families and a Big Salute to all the heroes for their courage, bravery and sacrifice. #Remembering2611”

Madhur Bhandarkar wrote, Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack who sacrificed themselves for defending the country.

Aftab Shivdasani tweeted, Let’s not forget the sacrifices of these brave sons of India. Jai Hind#MumbaiTerrorAttack #2611Attack#tenyears

Divya Dutta, 26/11 The Darkest day in Indian History! Remembering the martyrs who fought bravely and sacrificed their lives while saving thousands of people. 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack #mumbaiattack2611 #mumbaiattacks #remembering2611

Vivek Dahiya, “11 years have passed, but the memories of the most dreadful days in the Indian history can never be forgotten. Salute to the heroes who laid their lives to keep Mumbai safe! #MumbaiTerrorAttack”.