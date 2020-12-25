10 stunning wedding pictures: Gauahar Khan weds Zaid Darbar





The former ‘Bigg Boss’ winner and actress Gauahar Khan married to composer Ismail Darbar’s son Zaid Darbar. The bride and the groom twinned in white wedding outfit.

Announcing her wedding on Instagram, the Gauahar had written, “The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings & love & are eternally grateful for the constant support & the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find it’s reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid”.

The wedded couple posed with the guests. Gauahar captioned one click with Zaid, "QUBOOL HAI . @zaid_darbar". Gauahar's elder sister and actor Nigar Khan also posed with the couple.

The married coupe also posed with Zaid's sister Anam Darbar, his brother Awez Darbar and his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar. In one of the pictures, the bride is seen distributing sweets to the photographers.

Wishing Zaid and Gauahar a happy wedded life!




















