10 candid moments: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra ring in 1st wedding anniversary





Today, charming couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas completed one year of blissful wedding. After a year of courtship, Nick and Priyanka tied the knot at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in double ceremonies.

Nick told in an interview how he felt for the actress, he said, “We met through a friend. We got connected first over text and we started talking for a while. It was about six months before we met up in person. We actually attended the MET Gala, a few years ago together and had a great time. We were just friends and our lives were taking us to different places.”

“We’ve known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that’s the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us,” he said about falling in love.

Post marriage, Nick and Priyanka are shuffling between India and America for work. Talking about how they manage to keep a work-life balance despite the busy schedule, she said, “It’s tough, but I’m glad I’m married to someone who understands my ambition and drive. It’s the thing he fell in love with me for, that’s what he says! For both of us, our professional lives are very, very important. We both come from a non-entitled background; our careers were not given to us. We both have worked damn hard to be where we are and have had a two-decade-long career each. We know what it takes to do what we do, and support each other.”