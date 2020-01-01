'Bhuj: The Pride of India’: Ajay Devgn impresses as IAF pilot Sq Ld Vijay Karnik





The fist look of Ajay Devgn from his upcoming film, ‘Bhuj The Pride of India’ was unveiled and it showed Ajay in the uniform of a Air Force officer. Going by his look, it is for sure that Ajay will impress audience with his new film and avatar. In the film, the actor enacts the role of an IAF pilot Sq Ld Vijay Karnik

Director-writer Abhishek Dudhaiya unveiled Ajay's first look from the film on Twitter with the caption,"It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020."

The poster shows Ajay wearing IAF uniform with an IAF pilot standing at the backdrop.

Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film is based on true events and will tell the story of 1971 Indo-Pak war.

According to the makers,“Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It was Karnik and his team, with the help of local women, who reconstructed the destroyed Indian Air Force airstrip at Bhuj in Gujarat, in what could be termed as India’s ‘Pearl Harbour’ moment.

The airstrip had been wrecked in air strikes that saw Pakistan drop bombs on it. Karnik convinced 300 fearless women from a nearby village to rebuild the airstrip so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely. He, along with two other officers, 50 Air Force soldiers and 60 Defence Security personnel, did a great job of keeping the airbase operational despite heavy Pakistani bombing.”

Talking about the film, Bhushan Kumar said in a statement, “This courageous tale needs to be told because we want the current and the coming generation to know about this brave soldier, Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who played a significant role in India’s victory in the 1971 war. He was heroic enough to take this bold step of involving civilians in a war. Also, who better than Ajay Devgn for the role of Vijay Karnik? We are working with him currently in De De Pyaar De and Taanaji, and we are glad that he is on board for this film, too.”

Narrating the tale of the war, Karnik also expressed happiness on Ajay Devgn playing his part on the silver screen. “We were fighting a war and if there had been any casualties of any of these women, it would have been a great loss. But I took the decision and it worked out. I had briefed them where they could take shelter if attacked and they followed it bravely. Also, I could only see Ajay Devgn essaying my character and I’m glad that he’s on board,” he said.

The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ihana Dhillon, singer-actor Ammy Virk and South Indian actor Pranitha Subhash. Pranitha will mark her Bollywood debut with this film.

Speaking about working with Ajay Devgn, she had earlier told IANS: “Ajay sir is so disciplined on sets. He is so natural when it comes to acting and the best thing about him is that as soon as the director says action, he gets into the character and gets out of it as soon as the director says cut. There was so much to learn from him and I feel blessed to have worked with him in my first Bollywood film.”

The film is slated to release on August 14.